The owl stuck in the truck. Image: Robin Smith, CPW.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have rescued a Great Horned Owl that was found stuck in the grill of a truck on Tuesday.

According to their report, Officer Travis Sauder responded to the scene, discovering that the owl was injured but still alive. It is believed the owl got struck by the truck while diving for prey on the previous night.

After removing the owl from the truck, its injuries were assessed and it was transported to non-profit Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo. Images show an apparent injury on one of the owl's wings.

The owl that was found in the grill of the truck. Photo: Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Thanks goes out to wildlife officers involved in saving this animal. If you happen to encounter wildlife that is injured or in need of assistance, contact local wildlife authorities. Do not attempt to save the animal yourself.

