According to a 10 AM Wednesday update from the US Forest Service, the Ptarmigan wildfire, located near Silverthorne, Colorado, remains active and uncontained despite recent rains.
Now estimated at approximately 85 to 100 acres, firefighters reported that the blaze stayed active overnight. Wednesday operations are set to focus on creating a fireline where it is safe to do so. A key hazard that firefighters are currently facing is a number of standing dead trees in the area. These can fall unpredictably during ground operations, resulting in serious injury or death. As a result, the air effort has been crucial in the fire against this fire, which is located near a residential area in Colorado's ski country.
More precipitation is expected to hit on Wednesday afternoon – a mix of rain and snow. This will dampen the area again and officials hope it will help calm the activity of the blaze.
Despite its active nature overnight, the fire did not grow significantly in size.
Evacuations remain underway for several hundred homes in the nearby community. Additional specifics about what areas are evacuated can be found on the official InciWeb page for the blaze.
