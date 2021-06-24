One of several active wildfires burning in Colorado, the Muddy Slide Fire, located 20 miles west of Kremmling, has grown quickly since sparking on Sunday.
At 8 AM on Thursday, the fire was reported to be 4,056 acres in size, up from 1,025 acres that had been reported on Wednesday. Containment remains at 0 percent.
Despite this reported increase in size, officials called Wednesday a "somewhat less active" fire day with little growth around the perimeter of the blaze yesterday. Most of this rapid growth took place Tuesday night.
As a result of the growth, a voluntary evacuation has been made mandatory for residents on Routt County Road 16 between mile markers 12 and 21.
Officials are hopeful that rain in the area could help calm the blaze. A red flag warning remains in effect until 7 PM on Thursday due to low humidity, gusty winds, and dry fuels.
Find more updates on the official InciWeb page here.
