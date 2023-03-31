According to officials, the 403 Fire located in Park County and near the Teller County line has grown to 1,100 acres, as of a Friday morning update. This indicates that the blaze grew a more than 50 acres overnight, with strong winds potentially propelling more growth on Friday. Dangerous fire conditions are expected to continue on Saturday.
A maximum temperature of 38 degrees is forecasted in the area on Friday, with winds blowing steady at 28 to 38 miles per hour and gusts of up to 52 miles per hour anticipated.
Structures are threatened and mandatory evacuations remain in place.
The Forest Service has taken charge of fighting the blaze, as of 12:00 AM Friday morning.
Donations are needed for both Park and Teller County, including eye drops, cough drops, bottled water and Gatorade. Donations can be dropped off at Lake George Fire in Park County and at the Teller County Sheriff's Office.
Additional details and updates can be found here.
