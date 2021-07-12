Since sparking on Friday around 1 PM, the Morgan Creek Fire, located 15 miles north of Steamboat Springs in northwest Colorado, has grown to approximately 3,414 acres, as of Sunday night. The blaze is currently at 0 percent containment, with about 140 personnel working to stop its spread.
In the most recent update, movement of the fire was described to be headed in the southeast direction. This is pushing deeper into wilderness and toward Floyd Peak, as well as burn scar areas from the Middle Fork Fire (2020) and the Burn Ridge Fire (2002).
The wildfire is impacting recreation in the area, both due to hazardous air quality and due to closures that have been put in place. Parts of Routt National Forest and Mount Zirkel Wilderness have been impacted. It's also worth noting that the current closure has shut down a chunk of the Continental Divide Trail. See a map of the closure below and note that this is subject to change.
A pre-evacuation notice has been issued for some residents in the local area. This includes part of Seedhouse Road. More information on evacuations can be found here.
Burning through dead and downed timber, the fire is producing large amounts of smoke. The smoke is settling over the Continental Divide in North Park and spreading around the state. A lot of the smoky haze around Colorado can also be attributed to other fires in the American West, as can be seen on this map.
Find additional updates about this fire on InciWeb.com.
