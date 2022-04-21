According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the recent 'NCAR fire' was human-caused, started just feet off-trail.
A recent press release from the organization details that the fire was started by a person "just a few feet off" Bear Canyon Trail, but that they have no active leads on who may have caused it. Whether or not the start of the blaze is thought to be intentional was not addressed.
The fire ultimately reached 190 acres on the edge of Boulder city limits after sparking on March 26. It was fully contained by March 31 without destroying any structures, though it did result in the evacuation of thousands in the local Boulder area.
According to the sheriff's office, more than 20 tips from the public have been reviewed by investigators and all have been exhausted without a suspect identified.
Anyone that might have witnessed something that could be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 720-564-2679.
To those hiking around on Colorado's trails – if you see something suspicious, report it to the proper local authorities – even if that means reporting risky behavior that might spark a wildfire without ill-intent. The response is generally educational and the report might help prevent Colorado's next major disaster.
Not all the nuts are locked up.
If it was intentional, throw them in prison
If it was neglect, give them some jail time, a fine and make them pick up dog poop bags that have been left along trails!
