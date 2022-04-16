A new wildfire that sparked in Larimer County Friday afternoon, has burned 114 acres and caused a series of evacuations in the area.
The blaze began near County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area, just north of the Town of Lyons at around 4 PM.
Shortly after, the Larimer County Sheriff Office issued evacuation notices for residents living on Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road, Chimney Hollow Road, Moss Rock Drive, and those south and east of County Road 37E to the Larimer/Boulder county line. The most recent map of the evacuation areas can be seen below.
At around 6:40 PM, the fire interfered with with powerlines, resulting in 437 homes to lose power. Power was restored overnight, according to Poudre Valley REA.
The fire, dubbed the 37E Fire, has reached 30 percent containment as of 8 AM this morning, according to officials.
For official updates visit http://nocoalert.org.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.