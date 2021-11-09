When parts of southwestern Colorado Springs got up to 12 inches of water during heavy rains of September 2013, a local waterfall dubbed Seven Falls was severely damaged. Instead of having seven drops, it now had five, with the park surrounding the area filled with downed trees, standing water, and mud. The canyon where the waterfall was located was closed.
Though uncertainty initially swirled regarding whether or not the destination would reopen, less than a year later, The Broadmoor purchased the area. The resort brought Seven Falls back to life and by 2015, the area had been restored and reopened, still open to visitors today.
Located in South Cheyenne Cañon, the series of seven waterfalls has been privately-owned since the late 1880s. The road through the canyon leading to the set of waterfalls has been called "The Grandest Mile of Scenery" in Colorado, with granite walls stretching 1,000 feet high and ample plant and animal life in the area.
After paying admission, visitors are able to reach the waterfall from the canyon entrance on foot or via shuttle. There are two hiking trails on site, with visitors also able to climb a staircase to the top of the waterfalls or observe them from a nearby overlook. At night, the scene is completed with lights.
As the saying goes, history repeats itself. The destruction seen at Seven Falls in 2013 was similar to flooding that occurred in 1965. According to the Pikes Peak Region Attractions website, that flooding wiped the visitor area off the map, to be slowly re-established over time.
If you're interested in visiting this restored natural destination, find out more on The Broadmoor website. Hours and days open vary by season.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.