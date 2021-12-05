A Walmart in Greely, Colorado was evacuated on Sunday afternoon after a suspected shoplifter sprayed several employees with bear spray, according to the Greely Police Department.
Apparently, associates were attempting to detain the alleged shoplifter when he deployed the bear spray, the police department said in a press release. The suspect then fled the scene.
Police were first made aware of the incident at around 1:35 PM.
Officers also began receiving reports that in addition to the bear spray, there was also a man with a gun at the store.
Crews from Greely Fire and EMS then responded to the scene, due the chance of a gunman.
Officers later determined that there was never a man with a gun in the store, police say.
EMS treated five people at the scene for bear spray exposure.
"Greeley Fire is still on scene assisting with the removal of the residual spray from the store. We do not believe there is an on-going threat to the community at this time. We will update the community when Walmart reopens," the release said.
The suspect remains at large.
Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact detectives at 970-350-9605.
