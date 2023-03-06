Did you know that a cafeteria at one of Colorado's most renowned universities is named after the state's most infamous cannibal?
The Alferd Packer Restaurant and Grill, formerly the Alferd Packer Memorial Cafeteria, has served the students at the University of Colorado's Boulder Campus for the last 55 years.
Alferd Packer was a wilderness guide in Colorado during the 1870s. His most famous mission took place in November of 1873, when he accompanied a group of around 21 men on their trek from Bingham, Utah to Breckenridge, Colorado.
After running into "unusually harsh" winter weather, Packer turned up at the Los Piños Indian Agency months later, completely alone. He then shared a gruesome tale of how he was forced to eat the bodies of his comrades in order to survive after they died of exposure.
Whether or not Packer's role was more heinous has been debated ever since.
Ultimately, he was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and served 18 years of a 40-year prison sentence.
You would think that Packer's horrendous story would put you off your lunch, but apparently, a group of college students in 1968 thought it would be funny to rename CU's cafeteria in honor of him.
According to the book Weird Colorado (Charmaine Ortega Getz, 2010), members of the student government presented the name to the University Board of Regents, and after receiving national news coverage and overall positive response, the board approved the name.
It was given the slogan, "Have a friend for lunch."
Today, the on-campus restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Monday through Friday, and has a four-star review on Google.
(3) comments
I am surprised cancel culture hasn't canceled this yet. Give them time!
There is also a movie - a musical - made telling the story of the cannibal called “Cannibal The Musical” made by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and some other very creative and talented students in 1993! Check it out it’s hilarious!
College cafeteria food, at least in my time on campus, could be compared unfavorably to Mr. Packers’s diet.
