According to a recent ranking published by Niche.com, one of Colorado's well-known education hubs is among the country's 'top 25 party schools of 2023' – barely.
Each year, Niche ranks American colleges in a number of categories – best value, best academics, best student life, etc. One of those rankings is 'top party schools' and this year, University of Colorado Boulder ranked 25th with an 'A+'grade in the 'party scene' category.
In addition to UC Boulder's high 'party scene' grade, the university received high marks in almost every category, as seen below:
- Academics: A-
- Diversity: A-
- Athletics: A
- Professors: A
- Dorms: B-
- Student Life: A+
- Value: B+
- Campus: A
- Party Scene: A+
- Location: A
- Campus Food: A
- Safety: C+
Overall, the university received an 'A-' grade. Student ratings are also relatively high – four of five stars with 3,025 reviews.
The top-ranked 'party school' nationwide was University of California – Santa Barbara.
See the full list here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
Not really breaking news. CU was ranked pretty darn high in the party school category when I was shopping for a college in the mid 70s. Sounded fine, so off to Boulder I went. Got a teaching degree and spent 35 years teaching, some in CO and many years elsewhere. Having grown up in Miami, FL in the early 70s, CU wasn't anything I hadn't seen prior to coming. My roommate was studious and we did fine. Retired now; left liberal CO a long time ago. I don't miss it like I used to. Well, I do miss RMNP and surrounding areas.
College students, legal weed, and crime-loving Governor, well I guess so!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.