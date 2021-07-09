No one likes a slow Uber ride, but an Uber ride at 37 miles per hour over the speed limit is a bit excessive.
According to a report from KDVR, Lakewood Police gave a citation to an Uber driver that was traveling 102 miles per hour on 6th Avenue in a 65 mph zone on Wednesday morning. A paying Uber customer was reportedly in the vehicle at the time the driver was pulled over.
The violation was a 6-point offense with an additional 4-point violation due to lack of proof of insurance. The driver may also face repercussions related to his employment with Uber.
