A new travel website, called Exploryst, is aiming to help Colorado's travelers that have disabilities and mobility limitations plan trips with their needs in mind.
According to the website, many of the most popular travel directories do not adequately provide information about disability services.
"I’ve found barriers for all types of diversity and inclusion. Even most local and sizable international travel websites do not offer any detailed filters for disability and inclusion in their search results. It’s like these industries do not think families with disabilities exist, or worse, that we don’t matter," CEO and Founder of Exploryst writes on the company's 'about' page.
Exploryst helps users determine if certain places, attractions, or activities will be accommodating to their specific need. Both short-term and long-term needs like wheelchair access, autism or low sensory requirements, vision requirements, and accommodations for pregnant women are considered.
Users can either search for specific places and activities or organize the website's directory by specific need.
For more information visit the Exploryst website here.
(1) comment
Thanks for the link Tamera, 65 year old man with neuropathy in both feet who still wants to get out and see this beautiful area of the country.
