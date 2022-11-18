According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Coloradans across the state are in for a frigid Friday night, with temperatures in most areas expected to plummet into the single digits.
The service is also calling for some regions to dip into the negatives, with the town of Walden notably forecasted to reach negative 13 degrees tonight. Check out the NWS provided map below, to see the Friday night lows across the state:
Cold tonight. Or frigid? Chilly? You pick the qualifier.— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 18, 2022
Whatever your choice, leave the shorts and t-shirt in the closet for your Saturday morning run. I promise you no one is impressed. #COwx pic.twitter.com/Zzh23jmypR
It's also worth noting that Lake George is expected to see a low of negative 5 degrees, Kremmling could reach negative 6 degrees, and Granby is predicted to have -10 degree weather.
Temps this low can be deadly, so any outdoor recreation should be approached with extreme caution.
Stay up-to-date with the forecast and related alerts on the National Weather Service website.
