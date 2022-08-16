The National Weather Service (NWS) has reported that 3.5 inches of rain fell in Broomfield between 8 AM and 10 AM on Tuesday morning, equaling between 20 and 25 percent of the area's average annual rainfall.
Street flooding was reported throughout the morning in Broomfield and neighboring Lafayette, which resulted in road closures according to the Broomfield Police Department.
The video below shows fast-moving flash floods on Spider Way, near the Broomfield Health and Human Service building.
The view of Spader Way from the @broomfield Heath and Human Services building. The road remains closed due flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/NYVBNKymBV— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) August 16, 2022
This huge amount of rain is falling during a particularly wet start to the week along Colorado's Front Range and Central Mountain region. Find additional weather updates from the National Weather Service here.
