This week, a snowstorm hit Colorado to kick off the month of June and one town recorded their largest June snowstorm ever.
According to 9News meteorologist Chris Bianchi, 5.8 inches of snow landed in Evergreen, Colorado, with June snowfall data going back to 1961. This means it was the largest June snowfall in at least 61 years, possibly longer.
This late season snowfall in the area is significant, because Evergreen's county – Jefferson County – is currently split between 'abnormally dry' and 'moderate drought' conditions, according to the US Drought Monitor. That means there's room for improvement in terms of dryness and any precipitation could help.
Dryness is notably more widespread in Colorado this June compared to last June, with twice as much of the state currently under some level of drought compared to the same time last year. Thankfully, a bit more precipitation may be on the way this month, though drought issues will persist.
In regard to elsewhere in the state, the most recent storm brought decent totals to the Northern Mountains and Front Range, with more than a foot landing in some places. Find more snow totals from the most recent storm here.
(1) comment
Weather is the cheapest method for legitimizing fear.
