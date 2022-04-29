If you're hoping to 'find yourself' this year, you may not have to look too far. According to Livability.com, Colorado is home to one of the best cities for soul searchers in the United States.
The publication seems to define 'soul-searching' as the desire to discover new aspects of life that can be additive, whether that means traveling, moving, or making some other sort of positive change. Soul-searching can often include calculated self-reflection and times of introspection meant to improve one's life by addressing aspects of life that lie within.
Estes Park, located at the eastern entrance of Rocky Mountain National Park, was named fourth on the list of best 'cities for soul-searchers.'
"This city on the edge of Rocky Mountain National Park is rife with opportunities to get outside and get to know yourself. It’s impossible not to feel inspired as you zoom down scenic Trail Ridge Road or wander among moose and black bears," the report reads.
Livability also reports that Estes Park is a place that promotes creativity, has a welcoming community, and has opportunities for growth.
The town also offers ample adventuring opportunities, to be had alone or with groups. For more information on Estes Park adventures, visit the town's website.
The full list of soul-searcher cities can be found, here.
(1) comment
One may "zoom down scenic Trail Ridge Road or wander among moose and black bears", but not for long! [wink]
