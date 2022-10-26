If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar.
Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label.
The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the bottled Eldorado Natural Spring Water was dubbed the best tasting water in North America and the third-best tasting water in the world at the Festival of Water international water tasting event in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.
Both in 2008 and 2010, the local company took second place in the same category, collecting a 4th place award in the 'best non-carbonated bottled water' category in 2013, along with another second-place award in 2014.
Then, in 2016, the town of Eldorado Springs took home the gold medal for 'best municipal water' in the United States, also ranking 2nd on the world stage, repeating that ranking in 2019. These accolades followed a 4th-place municipal water award in 2015.
Most recently, Eldorado Natural Spring Water was ranked as the best tasting non-carbonated bottled water in the US and second best in the world in 2021.
While the company went unranked in 2022, their track record probably means they'll be given a nod for their great tasting water at some point in the near future. Rankings are based on taste, odor, mouth feel, and aftertaste, judged by expert journalists and food critics.
According to Eldorado Natural Spring Water, their water is unique because it originates as rain and snow east of the Continental Divide, ultimately passing through an aquifer that's 8,000 feet beneath the town. This makes it some of the purest water in the world.
Looking for a slightly different way to give this water a try opposed to out of a plastic bottle? It's the water that's used in popular Colorado liquor TINCUP American Whiskey. There's also a local pool – Eldorado Pool, which is currently closed for renovations, but set to reopen on Memorial Day of 2023.
(1) comment
The water in Colorado Springs is pretty dang good, too!
