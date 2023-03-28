Summer is right around the corner in Colorado, ushering in one of the best times to explore the Centennial State.
Travel blog 'Trips to Discover' recently released their list of top summer vacation spots around the world and one Colorado town made the cut to be included on the list.
According to Trips to Discover, Steamboat Springs is a summer vacation town that can't be skipped.
"With a burst of color, summer brings an endless landscape of green dotted with brilliant wildflowers. This is when this Wild West town really comes alive, with visitors enjoying fly fishing, inner tube rides and rafting trips on the Yampa River, endless scenic hiking and mountain biking trails, and natural hot springs that are ideal for soothing sore muscles afterward," wrote the website about this northwest Colorado destination.
Summer months in Steamboat Springs also mean rodeos, concerts, and plenty of festivities. Plus, it's a great time of the year to visit Fish Creek Falls and the nearby Flat Tops Wilderness Area.
Find the full 'Trips to Discover' list here.
(1) comment
If you go to Steamboat Springs, you must go towards the West end of town and visit the "James Brown Soul Center of the Universe Bridge". There was an election held to select the name when the new bridge opened. And now you know.
