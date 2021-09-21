Esquire Magazine recently published a list of 58 'charming American towns you haven't heard of but should visit ASAP' and one spot in Colorado made the cut. Commonly referred to as 'the last great place,' Creede, Colorado claimed the 53rd spot on the list.
With a population of around 250 residents and a very remote location, Creede often goes overlooked by visitors to Colorado and locals, alike. That being said, it deserves quite a bit more attention than it gets.
Found at the end of a long, paved road in Mineral County, there's no shortage of epic outdoor recreation here. The entire area is filled with relics from the mining era and the trail access to San Luis Peak – one of Colorado's 58 fourteeners – is just miles away from town (Read about my trip to the top here).
If you think Creede looks familiar, you may recognize it from a film called The Lone Ranger (2013), which starred Johnny Depp. Several scenes featured in the film were shot in Creede, capitalizing on the town's rustic western vibe.
On top of that, Creede is home to the Creede Repertory Theatre, which was once dubbed one of the top 10 places 'to see the lights' off Broadway by USA Today.
Two other popular attractions are the 17-mile Bachelor Loop tour through the town's silver mining district and Wheeler Geologic Area, which was once the first National Monument in Colorado (it's designation has since been changed).
One of the most unique places in Colorado with a personality to match, Creede is one spot that should undoubtedly be on more bucket lists.
See the full list from Esquire here.
