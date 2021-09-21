Creede: Inside Colorado’s ‘LAST Great Place’

Creede, Colorado. Photo Credit: Christian Murdock; The Gazette.

Esquire Magazine recently published a list of 58 'charming American towns you haven't heard of but should visit ASAP' and one spot in Colorado made the cut. Commonly referred to as 'the last great place,' Creede, Colorado claimed the 53rd spot on the list.

With a population of around 250 residents and a very remote location, Creede often goes overlooked by visitors to Colorado and locals, alike. That being said, it deserves quite a bit more attention than it gets.

Bachelor Loop (Photo) Credit Mike Flynn

Drive the Bachelor Loop Historic Tour

Above the town of Creede in southwest Colorado is a 17-mile route through one of the best preserved historic mining districts. The Bachelor Loop winds through steep cliffs and jagged rocks of the San Juan mountains.

Photo Credit: Mike Flynn.

Found at the end of a long, paved road in Mineral County, there's no shortage of epic outdoor recreation here. The entire area is filled with relics from the mining era and the trail access to San Luis Peak – one of Colorado's 58 fourteeners – is just miles away from town (Read about my trip to the top here).

San Luis Peak can be seen on the left of this photo. Photo Credit: Spencer McKee

If you think Creede looks familiar, you may recognize it from a film called The Lone Ranger (2013), which starred Johnny Depp. Several scenes featured in the film were shot in Creede, capitalizing on the town's rustic western vibe.

On top of that, Creede is home to the Creede Repertory Theatre, which was once dubbed one of the top 10 places 'to see the lights' off Broadway by USA Today.

Find ghost towns and abandoned mines along Bachelor Loop in Colorado

Stunning natural and manmade features are found along the Bachelor Loop. Photo Credit: Mike Flynn.

Two other popular attractions are the 17-mile Bachelor Loop tour through the town's silver mining district and Wheeler Geologic Area, which was once the first National Monument in Colorado (it's designation has since been changed).

Rare and wild beauty found at Wheeler Geologic Area

A photograph taken by Mike Flynn of Wheeler Geologic Area near Creede, Colorado.Photo Credit: Mike Flynn.

One of the most unique places in Colorado with a personality to match, Creede is one spot that should undoubtedly be on more bucket lists.

See the full list from Esquire here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

