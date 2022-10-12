It's hard to pick just one Colorado town to recommend when it comes to finding great fall foliage, making it no surprise that another local spot has been deemed one of the best places to see fall colors in the country.
According to a recent ranking from Rocket Homes, Grand Junction was listed as one of the top three cities to view stunning fall foliage in the American West, finding a spot on a greater regionally-organized list of 12 places spread around the country. Grand Junction was ranked in second place among the three Western cities.
In collaboration with BestPlaces.net, the placements were determined by considering a number of factors, including how many deciduous trees are found in the city, elevation, latitude, and aspects related to seasonal freezing temperatures.
Specific to Grand Junction, the publication noted the region's wine industry and the city's proximity to Grand Mesa Scenic Byway and Powderhorn Mountain Resort.
The two other spots in the American West that made the list were Ogden, Utah and Bremerton, Washington.
See the full list here.
At least two other Colorado spots have also been featured in 'best fall color' rankings this year, including Telluride and Silverton. It's no secret that Colorado has no shortage of great fall colors.
