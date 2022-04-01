While reintroducing prehistoric fresh water sharks to Colorado's often-visited streams and lakes may seem irresponsible, the votes are in, and Coloradans have decided to bring back this water-dwelling apex predator. In a tight statewide 'peoples' choice' vote that eventually pitted the American cheetah against a prehistoric shark species, the 'king of the river' won the bid to be brought back to life.
Believe it or not, sharks once called Colorado home – as recently as 92 million years ago – and that was a key motivator behind the drive to help this animal return to the Centennial State. The specific shark species set to be reintroduced is the Cladoselache, which grew to about six feet long and was known for its muscular jaw.
To quote one Boulder voter on the matter: "I can't wait to float down the river alongside sharks on my next kayaking adventure. Given the prehistoric presence of the shark in the Colorado ecosystem, this reintroduction offers a rare chance of a return to a more natural state of life in an increasingly civilized world."
While sharks inhabited Colorado when the landscape looked quite different, advocates of the reintroduction seem unworried that changes to the local environment will have an impact on the species.
Some concern has been expressed over whether or not the sharks may threaten Colorado's fish population, with the sport of fishing being a key tourism and revenue-driver for many small towns around the state.
While those concerns were expressed loudly by vested parties, it wasn't enough to sway the popular vote and a plan to bring back the shark is now under development by officials, with a reintroduction program slated to start in just one year.
After preserved DNA is used to produce a first group of adolescent sharks, the working plan is to start the reintroduction process in Colorado's high elevation lakes. Crews are planning to drop the sharks into the water from an aircraft, similar to how many fish species are currently stocked in remote spots. However, in the case of sharks, planes will be limited to dropping hundreds per mission instead of thousands.
The survival rate of fish that are stocked via this method is around 99 percent, according to wildlife officials. It's expected that the additional weight of the sharks may result in a velocity that means a rise in casualties upon collision with the water.
Will the comeback of the Colorado shark bring all of the benefits people expect? Or will it add unforeseen risk to the outdoor recreation space? We'll have to wait and see.
Editor's note: Settle down, this article is just an April Fools' Day joke. Sharks aren't coming back to Colorado – at least not that we know of. That photo, however, is real, taken in South Africa. Remember, it's April 1st! Don't get fooled again. This is one of two pieces from us to watch out for, both of which have a similar footer, as seen here.
