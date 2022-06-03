If you still don't have a fishing license, you're off the hook for a couple days!
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is once again hosting its 'Free Fishing Weekend' to kickoff the season.
"The fish are starting to bite at waters all around the state. To give everyone an opportunity to get out and get some hits, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is inviting resident and nonresident anglers of all ages to participate in its annual Free Fishing Weekend on June 4 to 5," CPW said in a news release.
The department also shared a list of 101 family-friendly fishing spots anglers could try out this weekend.
"These sites offer easily accessible shores and/or banks, open casting areas, facilities for camping, biking, canoeing and picnicking; and most importantly, the opportunity for kids to catch fish!" CPW said.
According to CPW, more than one million fishing licenses were sold in Colorado last year. Money from license sales goes toward fish and habitat conservation efforts, the release said.
After this weekend, licenses will be required at all fishing sites in Colorado. Fishing without a license can result in hefty fines.
Information about purchasing a fishing license can be found here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.