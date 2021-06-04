Colorado is set to bring back the iconic green-mountain license plate design that was phased out in 2000, but drivers won't be getting them by default or for free.
According to Senate Bill 21-069, these vintage-style plates will be made available as a specialty plate come 2022, with those who want the plate able to pay a bit extra to get it. Language in the bill states that there are currently 180 different plate styles offered in Colorado. This will add to that list, with the current standard license plate option continuing to be the default plate.
Details about how much the plate will cost remains a bit murky. Language in the bill indicates that standard taxes and fees will apply plus an additional annual fee that is set to "defray the costs of producing and issuing the plates." On top of that, there will also be a charge of $25 or $75 dollars. It's also worth noting that $25 from each vintage plate sale will be credited to a disability support fund.
An article about the license plates from the Denver Post indicated that the bill passed its final chamber this week, with Polis having indicated that he will sign it.
Do you like these old school plates more than the design that's currently used? Let us know in the comments.
Read the full text of the bill here.
