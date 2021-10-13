Colorado Governor Jared Polis took to Twitter on Monday to confirm a statistic that most will have no trouble believing – that Colorado is tied with several other states when it comes to having the least amount of shark attacks, 0.
Based on the uncited map shared by Polis, Colorado is in a 23-way tie among states also reporting no shark attacks. While many might assume that no shark attacks would be the obvious number of shark attacks for a landlocked state, landlocked states of Kentucky, New Mexico, and Missouri have reportedly had a shark attack occur.
While a shark attack in Colorado may seem impossible, it's not, as sharks can be found at the Denver Aquarium. People are even invited to go shark-diving at the exhibit. According to A-1 Scuba, the company that operates the experience, caged and cage-less options are available.
Should an unlikely negative encounter occur here, it would be similar to the one that took place in New Mexico, when a diver was bitten in the arm at the Albuquerque Aquarium in March of 2005.
Polis' tweet can be seen below:
Colorado is tied for state with the least shark attacks! 🦈 pic.twitter.com/mMI8HAZGra— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) October 12, 2021
