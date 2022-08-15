Remember when solving the daily Wordle puzzle seemed to be on everyone's to-do list? Well, the craze may be on its way back – with a local twist.
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce has recently launched a Colorado-themed Wordle-style puzzle game aptly named Coloradle.
“Coloradans are proud to live and work in a state with such a robust sense of community, love of the outdoors, and vibrant way of life,” said Chamber Vice President of Communications Cynthia Meyer, who oversaw development of the game in a news release.
“Coloradle is a celebration of everything we love about the Centennial State – and an engaging way to show off your knowledge of all things Colorado!”
Similar to Wordle, the new game features daily puzzles. Players will have six chances to guess a four to eight letter word. Secret words will include popular activities, landmarks and locations, public figures, colloquialisms, and well-known businesses or brands, according to the release.
Like in Wordle, Coloradle players will be alerted when letters from a wrong guess are still found in the correct secret word and whether or nor the letter is right spot in the correct word.
To play, check out the Coloradle website here.
