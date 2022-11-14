A recently published report from WalletHub has named Colorado the 'least obese' state of 2022 in its analysis of obesity and obesity related health concerns across the US.
Researchers analyzed US Census Bureau data to make the determination, evaluating 31 factors, including each state's share of obese adults and children, projected obesity rate over the next ten years, rate of obesity-related diseases, and health consciousness.
The analysis found that Colorado is the state with the lowest percent of obese adults and the second-lowest percent of inactive adults (second to the District of Columbia). The Centennial State also reportedly has the lowest percent of adults with type two diabetes and high blood pressure.
Check out the map below to see how other states around the country compare:
West Virginia was declared the most obese state in the country, with data showing that the state was home to the highest percent of obese adults and a higher rate of obesity-related health concerns.
The full report can be found here.
(1) comment
I lived in the south, so it doesn't surprise how badly they faired. I could tell the difference after I moved to Durango two years ago the first time I went in the local Walmart! And it's not just adults, I've seen teenagers that must've weighed 200-250 lbs and were well on their way to a shortened lifetime of diabetes.
