According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, an attempted abduction of a female high schooler took place on a dirt trail in the area of Littleton's Hine Lake, near Dakota Ridge High School.
The student was running on the path on Monday afternoon, at about 4 PM, when an unknown male jumped at her, grabbing her waist. The student was able to break free from the person, running away.
The suspect in the case was described as between 30 and 40 years old and between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches in height.
According to a report from FOX31, additional patrols are now present in the area.
The map below shows where Hine Lake is located (red pin), as well as where Dakota Ridge High School is located (grey pin, just to the left of the red pin). Other features can be seen on the map to show where this is in relation to well-known spots like Highway 470 and Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.
It has been requested that anyone with information in the case contacts the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 303-271-5612.
If you see something suspicious on the trail, it's always best to report it to local authorities. While preventing every trail attack isn't possible, trailgoers can take steps to reduce the risk, including using trails during busy times and bringing pepper spray. See more tips for preventing a trail attack here.
