A 17-year-old from Denver has been charged as an adult for the murder of 16-year-old Juan Herrera-Lozano at a skate park earlier this year.
"On April 23, 2022, at 6:16 PM, Denver Police officers responded to the Denver Skatepark at 2205 19th Street on a report that a victim was down in the street and the suspects had fled the scene. Officers found Herrera-Lozano lying in the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and had him transported to the hospital," a news release from the Denver District Attorney's Office reads.
Herrera-Lozano died in the hospital on April 27, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner announced.
An investigation led police to suspect Owen Darian Ruiz, who was 16-years old when the the alleged murder occurred, which later led to an arrest.
Ruiz is facing several charges, including one count of first degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, destroying or tampering with physical evidence , prohibited use of a weapon, and possession of a handgun as a juvenile.
He is expected to appear in court on December 15.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.