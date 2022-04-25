More than $3 million Colorado taxpayers will receive a $400 rebate this summer to combat the impact of inflation in the state, the office of Governor Jared Polis announced in a Monday press release.
“People are paying more for everyday items like gas, groceries, and rent through no fault of their own. Instead of the government sitting on money that Coloradans earned, we want to give everyone cash back as quickly and easily as possible to provide immediate relief and empower people to do what they want to with their money,” said Governor Polis in a press release.
In a tweet, Polis credited the "healthy state budget surplus and strong economy," as a reason for the rebate. The rebate is an expedited delivery of TABOR funds, which are set to be delivered this August or September, instead of the regular time next spring.
Those who file their 2021 tax returns by May 31st, 2022 and are full-time residents of the state will be eligible for the rebate. Single filers will receive $400 and joint followers will receive $800 by September, Polis said. This is expected to apply to about 3.1 million people – which would mean handing out $1.24 billion in total.
“Coloradans are up against high rates of inflation and a rising cost of living – and they’re feeling the pinch,” said President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder.
“This year, we’re able to extend much needed support to families and individuals in the form of direct relief to taxpayers. We’re helping Coloradans make ends meet during this challenging time by putting money directly back into their wallets.”
Colorado is experiencing the 5th fastest economic rebound in the country, with unemployment at the lowest it has been since the pandemic began, officials say.
Be sure and pass my (below) comment onto the governor, please.
So, what about all us retirees on Social Security. This is hitting us HARD, as well. WE paid taxes all our lives. We STILL PAY taxes on our property, vehicles and on everything we buy, which is more because the items we buy are priced higher. What about us???
