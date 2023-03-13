With the end of winter in sight, you may be already thinking about sunny summer days by the pool. Fortunately, Coloradans might not have to travel far to experience one of the 'most picturesque' swimming pools in the United States.
A recent data analysis by BonusFinder.com, has named Glenwood Hot Springs one of the most beautiful pools in the country.
"Surrounded by the magical view of the Rocky Mountains, Glenwood Springs is a perfect spot for ultimate relaxation. Open around the year, the mineral-filled water is said to help relieve aches and pains, eliminate toxins and provide multiple other health benefits," the report reads.
The website created a list of beautiful pools from around the country based on reviews and articles by publications like Conde Nast, TimeOut, and Thrillist. Researchers then gave each pool a score out of ten based on the number of TikTok, Instagram, and Youtube posts about them.
Glenwood Hot Springs placed sixth overall.
"The pool, which is located in Glenwood Springs, took sixth place on the list with data revealing it to be the one of the most photographed and videoed swimming spots in the country," according to officials.
The swimming pool at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas was ultimately named first on the list, thanks to its "11-acre tropical oasis".
For a look at the other pools mentioned on the list, check out the full report here.
