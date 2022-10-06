According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, their SWAT team apprehended two juvenile runaways while they were camping in a tent near an Eastern Pueblo County mobile home park on Wednesday night. A 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old female, that were reportedly romantically involved, broke into a family member's home to steal weapons and ammunition before going on the run.
The two had been reported as runaways on October 3, breaking into the home the following day.
Deputies received a report that the two were in the ara of Oakwood Estates Mobile Home Park. When they arrived at the scene, they were directed to the location of the tent in a nearby wooded area.
SWAT team members surrounded the tent and instructed the two to come out. The male complied and was taken into custody without incident, but the female attempted to run away. She was quickly apprehended and also taken into custody.
Three loaded guns were found at the scene.
The suspects were booked into the Pueblo Youth Services Center on charges of possession of a handgun by a juvenile, theft, and criminal mischief.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
That was in tents!
I wonder about how much the parents knew! Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.