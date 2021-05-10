According to Colorado State Patrol, a trooper has sustained minor injuries after their vehicle was struck on I-70 while defending the scene of another crash.
The trooper's vehicle was struck around mile marker 213, which is located between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass.
Colorado State Patrol used the accident as an opportunity to remind drivers to slow down and to be more aware on roads.
Slick conditions are present in the mountains at this time, with heavy snow expected to continue through Tuesday afternoon in some parts of the state, dropping more than a foot. Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in the area of Eisenhower Tunnel were temporarily closed on Monday following a wreck, resulting in a long detour that added 1.5 hours of driving. The road has since reopened.
