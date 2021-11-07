Colorado State Patrol (CSP) took to Twitter on Saturday to offer a harrowing reminder that drag racing in Colorado can result in hefty consequences.
A pair of drivers, 19 and 22, were issued summons by CSP officers on Friday night after being found illegally racing.
In Colorado, it takes 12 points for a license to be suspended; both drivers in this case were charged with 32 points each.
Dear street racers,— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) November 7, 2021
Colorado roadway's are not a safe place to race. Both drivers, 19 and 22, contacted by CSP last night after their drag race, were issued summons. In Colorado you lose your license when you hit 12 points. They were charged with 32 points each. You do the math pic.twitter.com/uQFHQptAp2
"They slow or even shut down traffic on major streets and highways, so they can brazenly and recklessly race at speeds upwards of 100MPH putting themselves and everyone else on the road in danger," CSP said in a recent press release about drag racing.
In 2020 street racing arrests spiked 91 percent in Denver, according to Denver Police Department records. CSP has received 2,700 reports of illegal racing in the last year alone, the release said.
CSP recommends that if you get caught in the middle of an illegal race stay in your vehicle and do not engage with the racers. If racers are attempting to block traffic, you should pull into the right shoulder and call 911.
"The racers could be held liable for their actions and consequences of racing could result in a loss of their vehicle, a citation, arrest, injury, or death. Hence the reason it’s extremely important for the public to contact law enforcement," the release said.
For more information on how to report drag racing visit reportstreetracing.com.
“We legitimately care for everyone in our community,” says Sergeant Troy Kessler with the Colorado State Patrol, “This website is a great partnering resource for you to learn more and report street racing. If you’re a racer whose passion is cars and racing, there are 12 locations listed where you can do what you love legally.”
(1) comment
It might just be me, but it sounds like the CHP was trying to be wise guys in saying,"In Colorado you lose your license when you hit 12 points. They were charged with 32 points each. You do the math". I did the math and it looks to me like 32 points is no more serious a penalty than 12 points, unless you can lose your license more than once .
