According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Paonia State Park is set to reopen after a rockslide fell across Highway 133, further limiting access to the park. Prior to the rockslide, access was already limited for those who would travel to the park via southbound Highway 133 due to a large sinkhole and the resulting road closure.
With the rockslide cleared, the park will now be accessible for northbound travelers on Highway 133 starting on May 17.
A rockslide isn't the only spring weather hazard that's impacted the park in recent days, as flooding has also proven to be problematic. The Spruce primitive campground is set to stay closed through June 15 as a result. Hawsapple and Anthracite campgrounds are still open.
The flooding at Spruce campground is due to surge flooding of a nearby river – the result of deep snowpack that exists. Free cancelations are available for those who made reservations at this campground. Contact the park if they haven't contacted you already.
The boat ramp at Paonia State Park will open on May 22.
