Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) bought 178 acres of land in order to extend Highline Lake State Park in Loma, Colorado and mitigate high visitation levels.
The new land, purchased on the west side of the park, will include additional day use options, new trails, campsites, and areas for wildlife habitats.
“The continued increases in visitation over the past few years really pushed our limits on capacity and became a huge issue,” said Highline Lake State Park Manager Alan Martinez in a news release.
The park's current 38-site campground was booked every weekend from mid-March through the end of October, CPW reports.
“During the summer months, we were closing the park most weekends because we were at capacity. The additional day-use areas and parking on the west side will alleviate some of the pressure we’ve had,” Martinez said.
A development plan and timeline for the new space will be in the works over the next three months, the release said.
CPW also hopes to begin work on area wetlands and will allocate 38 acres of land to improve the habitat for quail and pheasants.
Found near the western border of Colorado, Highline State Park is home to two lakes. The destination is open every month of the year.
