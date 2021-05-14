Colorado is officially the only state in the country to hold the honor of being home to three Leave No Trace 'Gold Standard Sites', with Barr Lake State Park recently joining the list.
It's the thirteenth park of any kind (national, state, or local) in the nation to receive the prestigious recognition and the third in Colorado, joining Roxborough and Castlewood Canyon state parks.
The Leave No Trace objective is to teach people how to recreate responsibly with minimal impacts on the environment.
Here's what a park needs in order to receive the 'Gold Standard' recognition:
- The park must demonstrate successful implementation of Leave No Trace outdoor skills and ethics into management, programming, outreach, and education efforts at the site.
- The park needs to formally train staff and community partners in Leave No Trace Outdoor Ethics.
- The park must include Leave No Trace language and messaging on signs at trailheads, visitor centers and campgrounds as well as in pamphlets, maps and other distributed materials for visitors.
- The park needs to facilitate Leave No Trace interpretive programs including ranger talks, campfire events, and trail outings for visitors.
“Leave No Trace principles are important for all our natural areas, communities, and our neighborhoods,” said Michelle Seubert, park manager of Barr Lake. “Leave No Trace principles have become even more important with the increase in visitation at our state parks. We need to explain the ‘why’ for our rules and regulations to keep our visitors safe and assure that they have a great recreational experience.”
To learn more, please visit lnt.org.
