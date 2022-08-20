Ridgeway State Park, northeast of Ouray, has recently launched a new program that aims to offer better accessibility to visitors that use wheelchairs.
Upon reservation, visitors will now be able to borrow the park's Track-Chair wheelchairs that can be used on various terrains including sand, gravel, and one that can float on water.
“This is priceless. To be able to provide this opportunity not only to our local communities but to the people visiting the park from all over the world, this is just priceless,” said Park Manager Johnathon Freeborn in the release.
“When you see the look on a kid’s face who is getting to play on the beach or along our trails, that’s why we do the job we do at our state parks.”
Wheelchair users will now be able to more easily navigate the park's 14 miles of trails, and safely enter the lake.
“This is a huge step forward in enhancing accessibility for visitors to our state parks in the Southwest Region,” said CPW Deputy Region Manager Heath Kehm.
“Ridgway State Park is our most visited park in the region and provides a wide array of recreational opportunities. Being able to expand those offerings to members of the disabled community is a priority for CPW, and we are eager to build upon these programs in the future."
