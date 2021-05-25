One of the most popular destinations for rock climbing in Colorado has recently gotten national recognition from Travel + Leisure magazine.
The magazine just released its list of the best state parks in every U.S. state to visit in 2021, selecting Eldorado Canyon State Park to represent the Centennial State.
"Near the city of Boulder (which itself is spectacular) is Eldorado Canyon State Park, home to one of the state's most scenic canyons," their description reads. "You can hike beneath towering sandstone cliffs or spend the day conquering one of the park's iconic climbing routes."
Tucked along the Front Range, Eldorado Canyon State Park is located about five miles southwest of Boulder. It's a local favorite among rock climbers with dramatic rock formations and more than 500 technical routes. It's also a great place to hike.
Famous climbs, include The Yellow Spur, Bastille Crack, Wind Ridge, The Naked Edge, Ruper, and Rewritten.
Click here for more details on the iconic state park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.