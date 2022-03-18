Officials at Eldorado Canyon State Park in Boulder County have submitted a proposal to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, that, if approved, would implement a timed-entry reservation program similar to the one in place at Rocky Mountain National Park.
The proposed system would require any cars entering the park between 5:30 AM to 5:30 PM on Saturdays, Sundays, and state holidays to make reservations during the summer. Those entering the park by shuttle will not have to make a reservation.
According to the proposal, the park hits capacity on most weekends and state holidays between April and October. It's also worth noting that overall visitation has increased by 90 percent over the last five years.
"When the park reaches capacity, vehicles are turned around at the gate and sent back down State Highway 170 with traffic often backing up and hindering local access to the town. The increased visitation has created significant traffic volume and vehicle speed concerns along with public safety and health issues for the community of Eldorado Springs and the visitors of Eldorado Canyon State Park," the proposal said.
Several national parks, including Rocky Mountain, Glacier, and Zion national parks, have also implemented similar reservation systems. This would be the first state park in Colorado to do so if this change is pushed through.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission is expected to announce their decision on May 4. If approved, the program will run for two years at which time park staff will evaluate its effectiveness.
Find the full proposal, here.
The increased popularity of outdoor recreation argues strongly for the expansion of public lands or at least their preservation.
Certainly, we should not be turning any over to industrial pursuits, be it mining, drilling, grazing, etc.
