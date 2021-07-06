According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Chatfield State Park has closed their swim beach due to the presence of E. coli bacteria.
Details about how long the closure is expected to be in place have not been released. Additional tests are being conducted, with results expected within 24 hours.
E. coli is a naturally occurring bacteria that can be elevated by things like the presence of fecal waste, excessive runoff, and malfunctioning septic systems. Symptoms of E. coli infection can vary, but typically include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.
Chatfield State Park is located by Littleton, spanning close to 4,000 acres. A key draw to the area is a reservoir that spans 1,423 acres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.