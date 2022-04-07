Selection of craft beers in a flight ready for tasting Photo Credit: Daria Nipot (iStock).

Did you know Colorado Springs is home to more than 30 breweries? Here's a look at those rated 4.5 stars or more by users of Google Reviews.

Note: Ordering of breweries in each category is based on number of reviews.

4.9 stars

Brass Brewing Company: 4.9 stars, 290 Google reviews

Mash Mechanix Brewing Company: 4.9 stars, 112 Google reviews

Red Swing Brewhouse: 4.9 stars, 66 Google reviews

BATCH Slapped Brewery/Cidery: 4.9 stars, 43 Google reviews

4.8 stars

Red Leg Brewing Company: 4.8 stars, 535 Google reviews

Local Relic: 4.8 stars, 274 Google reviews

Lost Friend Brewing Company: 4.8 stars, 249 reviews

4.7 stars

Storybook Brewing: 4.7 stars; 646 Google reviews

Goat Patch Brewing Company: 4.7 stars, 612 Google reviews

Pikes Peak Brewing Company: 4.7 stars, 426 Google reviews

Peaks N Pines Brewery: 4.7 stars, 375 Google reviews

Nano 108 Brewery: 4.7 stars, 341 Google reviews

Rocky Mountain Brewery: 4.7 stars; 298 Google reviews

FH Beerworks: 4.7 stars, 291 Google reviews

Smiling Toad Brewery: 4.7 stars; 261 Google reviews

Fossil Craft Beer Company: 4.7 stars, 239 reviews

Dueces Wild Brewery: 4.7 stars, 224 reviews

OCC Brewing: 4.7 stars, 115 Google reviews

4.6 stars

Black Forest Brewing Company: 4.6 stars, 441 Google reviews

Cogstone Brewing Company: 4.6 stars, 381 Google reviews

Metric Brewing: 4.6 stars, 252 Google reviews

Battle Mountain Brewing Company: 4.6 stars, 229 Google reviews

JAKs Brewing Company: 4.6 stars, 221 Google reviews

Bell Brothers Brewing: 4.6 stars, 52 Google reviews

4.5 stars

Cerberus Brewing Company: 4.5 stars, 2,042 Google reviews

Bristol Brewing Company: 4.5 stars; 775 Google reviews

Atrevida Beer Company: 4.5 stars, 234 Google reviews

