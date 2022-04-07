Did you know Colorado Springs is home to more than 30 breweries? Here's a look at those rated 4.5 stars or more by users of Google Reviews.
Note: Ordering of breweries in each category is based on number of reviews.
4.9 stars
Brass Brewing Company: 4.9 stars, 290 Google reviews
Mash Mechanix Brewing Company: 4.9 stars, 112 Google reviews
Red Swing Brewhouse: 4.9 stars, 66 Google reviews
BATCH Slapped Brewery/Cidery: 4.9 stars, 43 Google reviews
4.8 stars
Red Leg Brewing Company: 4.8 stars, 535 Google reviews
Local Relic: 4.8 stars, 274 Google reviews
Lost Friend Brewing Company: 4.8 stars, 249 reviews
4.7 stars
Storybook Brewing: 4.7 stars; 646 Google reviews
Goat Patch Brewing Company: 4.7 stars, 612 Google reviews
Pikes Peak Brewing Company: 4.7 stars, 426 Google reviews
Peaks N Pines Brewery: 4.7 stars, 375 Google reviews
Nano 108 Brewery: 4.7 stars, 341 Google reviews
Rocky Mountain Brewery: 4.7 stars; 298 Google reviews
FH Beerworks: 4.7 stars, 291 Google reviews
Smiling Toad Brewery: 4.7 stars; 261 Google reviews
Fossil Craft Beer Company: 4.7 stars, 239 reviews
Dueces Wild Brewery: 4.7 stars, 224 reviews
OCC Brewing: 4.7 stars, 115 Google reviews
4.6 stars
Black Forest Brewing Company: 4.6 stars, 441 Google reviews
Cogstone Brewing Company: 4.6 stars, 381 Google reviews
Metric Brewing: 4.6 stars, 252 Google reviews
Battle Mountain Brewing Company: 4.6 stars, 229 Google reviews
JAKs Brewing Company: 4.6 stars, 221 Google reviews
Bell Brothers Brewing: 4.6 stars, 52 Google reviews
4.5 stars
Cerberus Brewing Company: 4.5 stars, 2,042 Google reviews
Bristol Brewing Company: 4.5 stars; 775 Google reviews
Atrevida Beer Company: 4.5 stars, 234 Google reviews
