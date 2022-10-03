When you think of Colorado-style food, what comes to mind?
Centennial State natives might think of iconic meals like green chile sloppers and Colorado trout, but even with a number of Colorado favorites to consider, the state did not make the cut for WalletHub's 2022 "Best Foodie Cities in America" top ten.
The analysis of 182 cities uses the term 'foodie' to describe people who enjoy gourmet dinning and discovering new foods.
"To determine the best and cheapest foodie scenes, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 29 key indicators of foodie-friendliness. Our data set ranges from cost of groceries to affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita," the report reads.
Denver narrowly missed the top ten and ranked 11th overall. The city was ranked 16th for diversity, accessibility and quality of its food scene and 68th for affordability.
The next-highest ranking Colorado city was Aurora, which placed 43rd. No other Colorado cities cracked the top 50—ouch.
The WalletHub map below shows how other cities around the country matched up.
Disagree? Let us know in the comments below, and check out this OTC list to learn more about iconic Colorado dishes.
