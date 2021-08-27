The hot streak continues for Colorado Springs when it comes national rankings and this time, the honor is courtesy of Garden of the Gods Resort.
USA Today recently released another round of '10 Best' winners related to hotels, resorts, and spas around the country and Garden of the Gods Resort got several nods, best known for offering its guests a stunning view of the rock formations at a nearby park of the same namesake.
Perhaps most noteworthy was a 4th place ranking on the list of 'best destination resorts' around the country. The selection description mentions the resorts' scenic location and adventurous experiences nearby, as well as more relaxing offerings, like the pool, golf courses, and spa.
The resort was also featured on several other top ten rankings, including a 3rd place ranking on the 'best hotel pool' list, a 10th place ranking on the 'best hotel spa' list, a 3rd place ranking on the 'best luxury hotel' list, and a 2nd place ranking on the 'best hotel bar' list.
At home in a city that's one of the top travel destinations of 2021, Garden of the Gods Resort is definitely a spot that's sure to deliver a unique, memorable experience.
