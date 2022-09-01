Popular snowsport-focused website SnowBrains recently asked their readers what their favorite "independently owned mom-and-pop-ski area" was nationwide and two Colorado spots made their published list of nine destinations.
The top ranking spot on the list was Silverton Mountain, located in the tiny town of Silverton, Colorado. Known for offering some of the most extreme terrain in the state, as well as heliskiing, this low-key skiing operation is truly one-of-a-kind.
Another Colorado spot ranked second on the list – Loveland Ski Area, conveniently found about 50 miles west of Denver and along I-70. With 94 trails, nine lifts, and 1,800 acres of skiable terrain, Loveland has no problem attracting plenty of return visitors and season pass holders each year. This resort also offers snowcat accessible skiing along the Continental Divide.
Colorado was the only state that had two locations ranked on the list of nine.
See the full list here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.