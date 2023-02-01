While many tourists visiting Colorado seem to head straight for the Central Mountain region, the far west stretches of the state shouldn't be overlooked. This area is home to a wide range of activities and attractions, including some great resorts, plenty of scenic views, and a vibrant and growing food and drink culture.
According to Travel + Leisure, one of the country's 20 'most beautiful small towns' is located near Colorado's western border – but it's not a town that's already on most out-of-state tourists' bucket lists.
On their list of the 20 'most beautiful small towns' in 2023, Mesa County's Palisade snagged a spot.
A town known for its peaches and vineyards, Palisade can be visited during any season of the year, with a climate that's relatively mild compared to most Colorado spots. Found about 10 miles east of Grand Junction, Palisade is also surrounded by natural beauty, plus, skiing is only about 30 minutes away at Powderhorn Mountain Resort.
While there are plenty of things to do in the local area, many tourists headed to Palisade come for the wine. According to the town's tourism website, more than two dozen wineries call the area home, most of which have tasting rooms for visitors.
"One of the greatest ways to get a sense of the beautiful orchards and wineries is through the Fruit & Wine Byway,” Timothy Wolfe, director of the Colorado Tourism Office told Travel + Leisure. “There are three routes that make up the byway, each going through some of the Centennial State’s best wineries."
Next time you're planning a trip in Colorado, Palisade is definitely worth considering. A trip to this part of the state shows a uniquely awesome side of Colorado that many tend to miss.
See the full Travel + Leisure list of 'most beautiful small towns' here.
Palisade has some wonderful wineries and it is a great place to do wine tasting tours.
