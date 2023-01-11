According to Wine Enthusiast, one of the top 'bucket list' spots to consume an alcoholic beverage worldwide is located in Colorado.
Their list sought to highlight some of the most unique places to drink around the globe, giving nods to spots for their theatrical presentation, the history of the destination, and even the 'longest bar.'
The spot in Colorado was picked thanks to being the "highest-altitude distillery in the US" – Breckenridge Distillery, located at 9,600 feet above sea level in Breckenridge, Colorado. This spot shared the category of 'highest-altitude spots' with Orma, a whiskey distillery found at 10,836 feet above sea level in Silvaplana, Switzerland.
After being founded in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery has been on the rise since. It's best-known beverage is the blended bourbon whiskey, which can be found in liquor stores and bars in many places around the country. It's one of the most highly-awarded bourbons in America, winning a number of national and international awards, also being designated as one of the top three bourbons in the country, according to the company website.
Breckenridge Distillery doesn't stop at making great drinks either – a visit to the destination is an experience in itself. Dubbed one of Whisky Magazine's 2021 'Visitor Attractions of the Year', this spot is complete with an upscale bar, immersive tours of the facility, and guided tastings.
If you're looking to visit the Breckenridge Distillery on your next trip to Breckenridge, you're in luck – it's not far from town and it's open every day of the week. Tours, however, are only offered on Sunday.
Find the full list of 'bucket list' spots to drink here.
