A new year full of new travel opportunities is coming in fast and it's no surprise that a trip to Colorado can be found on many adventure bucket lists. According to travel blog 'Trips to Discover,' a Colorado mountain town is one of the top travel destinations for 2023.
Ranked as the top 2023 travel spot in the 'best for mountain lovers' category was Telluride, found at the end of the pavement in a San Juan Mountain Range box canyon.
Those that have visited this southwest Colorado community know that this ranking is well-deserved, as Telluride delivers picturesque views and an ideal mountain experience, regardless of the season. From breathtaking fall colors to a world famous ski resort to some of the best festivals around, Telluride is hard to beat.
Find the full list of top travel spots here.
(0) comments
