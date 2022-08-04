It's no secret that Colorado is home to no shortage of stunning views. People literally visit from around the entire world to see them.
Travel blog ParkSleepFly recently took a look at what spots around the country were posted the most on Instagram and a single spot in Colorado made their list of the top 30 places – Pikes Peak.
According to the publication, there were 547,048 posts using the Pikes Peak hashtag when they crunched the numbers on June 8, 2022. This is a far cry from the 4,133,265 posts utilizing the Grand Canyon hashtag on the same date (note, posts accumulate over time, not all posts were made on June 8), but it was enough to land Pikes Peak in the 8th place spot nationwide.
Worldwide, the 'most picturesque viewpoint' was determined to be the Eiffel Tower, with 7,016,648 posts using the related hashtag.
There are probably a number of reasons why Pikes Peak, a 14,115-foot mountain above Colorado Springs, was at the top of the list for the Centennial State. It's one of the most iconic tourist attractions in Colorado, meaning that while other places may be considered more beautiful, the sheer number of people that visit the destination give this spot a boost. It's also highly visible (and easy to photograph) from the state's second-largest city. Someone could be walking down the street, take a picture of the mountain, and still use the Pikes Peak hashtag, despite not actually being on the peak itself. Either way – a lot of people publish photos of Pikes Peak on their Instagram page.
See the full analysis of picturesque places from ParkSleepFly here.
Think another spot is more picturesque? Let us know in the comments.
Yea, Pikes Peak. You should all go there.
My friend and I was just there over this past weekend. We took the cograil up And we had lunch up at the top it was a lot of fun. Beautiful day and then we got to the top and it was a little chilly and windy but it was very nice and what a view absolutely beautiful!
Kinda funny that Pikes Peak is one of the top 30 in the world when Pikes Peak might not make the top 10 in our state. But Pikes Peak is definitely beautiful and we that live in the Springs are very blessed.
I have 65 years of pictures of beautiful Colorado high country in my mind that I'm pretty sure most have never seen and very few that I would share to hopefully keep what I've seen pristine
The Maroon Bells are the most picturesque spot in the USA. Along with Pyramid Peak and Maroon Lake
