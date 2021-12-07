The editors of Condé Nast Traveler teamed up to create a list of the best spots in the United States to visit during Christmas and one place in Colorado made the cut.
On an unranked list of 23 destinations, also including places like Bethlehem, PA and New York City, Denver claimed a spot.
In regard to the inclusion of the Mile High City, editors noted attractions like the Denver Zoo Lights and the Mile High Tree, as well as seasonal happenings, like the Denver Christkindlmarket.
They also recommended a stay at The Crawford Hotel, which is a boutique lodging option in LoDo. Guests here are able to get a Charlie Brown Christmas tree delivered to their room, complete with hot chocolate and popcorn.
Denver isn't the only Colorado spot that's been given a recent nod among best places to visit during the Christmas season. Four mountain towns (plus Denver) were included on a MyDatingAdvisor.com list of best Christmas vacation spots. Breckenridge was the highest ranking place on that list, ranking 14th.
See the full Condé Nast Traveler list here.
Where's your favorite town in Colorado to enjoy Christmastime? Let us know in the comments below.
